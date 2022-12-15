In last week’s column, I wrote about the psalms of lament. These are the kind of prayers we’re probably all most familiar with – the prayer where I tell God my troubles and ask God to listen to me and get me out of whatever pain I’m experiencing. Like us, the psalmist tells God what’s wrong: I’m sick, I’ve been betrayed by friends, I’m alone, etc. Also like us, the psalmist puts it back on God. In some of them, there is a reminder to God of how faithful the writer has been. Psalm 71, for example, speaks of being old and frail, and reminds God that the psalmist has always been faithful and praised God. There is a little bit of a challenge to God. If I’ve been so good, then surely you have to take care of me now.

Of course, that might not always have been the case. Then the psalmist acknowledges guilt and tells God “Yes, I know I blew it, but I’m back now, so please take care of this and I promise I’ll never forget you again.” Sound familiar? If all else fails, you can at least tell God it might be time to repay someone else’s goodness. In Psalm 116, the author reminds God that he is “the son of your handmaid.” In other words, God could do this favor for the singer’s mother … desperate, but effective.

