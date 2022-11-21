Is Turkey Healthful?
There’s no doubt that the bird is the star of the show at most family holiday dinners, so it’s fair to wonder whether all the turkey talk this time of year is going to be good for the waistline.
Is Turkey Healthful?
There’s no doubt that the bird is the star of the show at most family holiday dinners, so it’s fair to wonder whether all the turkey talk this time of year is going to be good for the waistline.
Turkey has a lot of basically healthful qualities, but what we do to prepare it can either help to maintain that healthy name tag, or it can completely change its complexion. In other words, basting, brining and frying may be inviting extra fat or sodium to an otherwise healthy meal.
In the United States, we definitely have embraced the idea of eating turkey. We eat about twice as much as we were eating 50 years ago because we have learned about the positive things it can do for our health. Data from 2019 indicate that Americans eat about 16 pounds of turkey per person each year, or about 5.3 billion pounds of turkey combine.
Turkey is a great source of protein, and our bodies need protein to build and repair bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, blood and tissue. Roasted turkey is low in fat, with white meat lower in fat compared to dark meat. Most fat is poultry is located right under the skin.
Turkey is also a good source of beneficial vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, niacin, iron, choline, phosphorus, potassium, B12 and zinc.
Turkey is an excellent source of selenium, a trace element that helps the body make antioxidant enzymes. Some studies have shown that a diet rich in selenium can help to prevent certain types of cancers, including bladder, breast and lung cancer.
Other types of poultry, including turkey, are considered part of what is commonly called the MIND diet, named for its association with the Mediterranean and DASH diets, and thought to be beneficial to the brain.
Poultry as a regular part of our eating patterns may help to slow mental decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other cause of dementia. Researchers recommend eating poultry products about twice a week, especially for older adults. It is not the entire solution, but it may be part of the answer. We can address this through healthier eating.
There is also the fact that eating a turkey dinner seems to make you want to nap. It is true that turkey contains tryptophan, an amino acid that has this property that can help you have better sleep. The sheer volume of what we eat as part of the turkey dinner is also what makes us sleepy.
In any case, a serving of common sense with the turkey dinner—including controlling portion sizes---is a good idea if you’re concerned about gaining weight this holiday season. A brisk walk after dinner instead of extra pie is another healthy idea.
Holiday foods themselves are not the real problem. In many cases what tends to affect our weight is how much we eat, how often we over-eat and how active we choose to be over the holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.