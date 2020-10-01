Last Sunday, we heard a gospel where Jesus tells the officials that they have not taken action on the word of God that has been preached to them (Mt. 21:28-32. One of the lines in our morning prayer that day sends the same message: “Be doers of the Word and not hearers only.” It is necessary to have our hands, heart, and actions doing the Word.
We heard the same message of the need for action in the commentary on the Rule of St. Benedict by Sister Aquinata Bockman that we had read that morning, too. She stated that love does not primarily grow in meditation, prayer, reading the Bible, or contemplating the lives of the saints, but above all in doing. “If you want to increase your life, don’t reflect so much about it, but rather roll up your sleeves and lend a hand, serve your neighbor and the poor. Then you won’t worry about an increase in your love.”
This is what we have been doing during this pandemic. We are concerned about issues: migrants, immigrants, abortion, systemic racism. But we are here confined at home; we cannot go out and act. So how do we know we are growing in love and that that is who we are? We know if we love one another. Each day we are growing in our service of one another… treating each other with respect, every day. We do this in the long run, seven months now.
Jesus is direct in his accusation of the temple leaders: "Amen, I say to you, tax collectors and prostitutes are entering the kingdom of God before you.” In my reflections for this homily, I discovered a website called called “prostitutesandtaxcollectors.com,” created by a pastor named Chalice Overy. Somehow the Gospel for today had made an impact on her and she changed her life because of it. I have had the opportunity and gift of working with those who are prostitutes. One of them, from Mexico, I remember well. She had been sexually abused by her stepfather, so she ran away from home at the age of 14. She was living on the street. A woman took her in and gave her food and a place to stay. But the woman was grooming her for prostitution. She was part of a network that would send groups of young girls to events to provide entertainment for men. Sometimes they were put on a stage and forced to dance seductively. If they refused to dance, the men would take out their guns and shoot at the floor in order to force them to dance. All of these prostitutes were teenagers.
One time one of the girls tried to get away. That one was found and killed. The body was brought back and shown to her and the other girls so that they would not try the same thing. But even then, she did run away. She was able to cross the border and was given asylum. Eventually she ended up in Kansas City. I tried to help her, but because of all that she had been through, she was unable to believe that anyone could love her. She had lost all trust in her value as a person worthy of love.
When we are in that reality, we cannot understand the tender care of God, and we cannot hear God saying “You are loveable. You had it so hard … come right on into my kingdom.” We must look at ourselves authentically … and believe that we also are loveable. No matter who we are, if we accept God’s word and act on it, we will hear “Come right on in.”
