There is no better scripture story for Thanksgiving than the story of the ten lepers whom Jesus cured. The story could easily be rewritten for this past year as the story of the coronavirus victims, not just ten victims, but tens of thousands. As those with leprosy were isolated from the villagers so, too, those with coronavirus have been isolated and had to "live outside the village" where loved ones weren’t allowed to be with them in their illness. We can easily imagine these tens of thousands crying out to Jesus from a distance, behind the safety of face masks and isolation wards, begging to be healed.
Surely those who were healed from leprosy or from covid are grateful for their renewed health. But the gospel says only one returned to give thanks. How can this be? Some writers suggest that all ten lepers were grateful, but only one was thankful, that is to say, only one turned gratitude into action by returning to Jesus to thank him.
This is an interesting distinction and calls us to reflect on how we turn our gratitude into action. What are the actions that show our gratitude? Words of thanks, or deeds of kindness that pass the blessings we have received forward to someone else in need of a kind word, a gift, a helping hand?
Paul says in Thessalonians: “In all circumstances, give thanks, for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus.” Yes, in all circumstances, give thanks! For what, in this pandemic and all the turmoil within our country, is God calling us to give thanks? Surely not the widespread sickness and many deaths, nor the racial and political violence on our streets. M.J. Ryan in her book Attitudes of Gratitude says gratitude is a stance we voluntarily take, and one we can adopt through the difficult seasons of life as well as the good ones, that is, in all circumstances.
A friend wrote from her Covid isolation bed: “As I prayed this morning I thought about how truly blessed I am. I am not in the hospital on a ventilator like so many others. I am at home with my family. I am able to look out my window at the beauty of creation.” Surely she qualifies as the leper who returned and gave thanks to God.
We have much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving -- for essential workers, for the vaccine, for being able to be with family again, and for God who is with us regardless of what comes our way.
We often hear that the pandemic will change us and our world forever. How will I be different? Will I be a more grateful person? Will I cherish the people in my life more? Will I make a point of finding ways to turn my gratitude into action? Angeles Arrien in her book Living in Gratitude: A Journey that Will Change your Life suggests that gratitude is the glue that holds society and relationships together. The healing effects of gratitude are essential to humanity’s survival.
Arrein says “When people in great numbers choose to practice, integrate, and embody gratitude, the cumulative force that is generated can help create the kind of world we all hope for and desire, for ourselves and for future generations.” Hopefully, we know and experience this; we know how the words and actions of gratitude can bring us together and make us one. May the gift of this Thanksgiving be that we, and our nation and world, will grow as a people of gratitude returning to God to give thanks in words and action.
