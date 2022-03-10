It is once again Lent, the season that many Christians observe in the weeks leading up to Easter. When Benedict says the life of a monk (or any Christian) ought to be “a continuous Lent,” I think one of the meanings he may have had was that we are called to seek God every day, every hour, every moment. But what often happens is we get caught up in daily life with its routine, and our intentional awareness of what we really are about deadens and slips away. Benedict calls his readers to wake up. One commentator on this passage refers to the need to do a “reset.” We need to get back on track. Pope Francis put it this way in a Lenten homily in 2014: we need to “rouse from our torpor.” Torpor is an interesting word. It means a "state of mental or physical inactivity or insensibility – dullness, apathy." We are just gliding along, not making any real change inside, not even setting a direction to our glide, just “torporing.” Yet Benedict also cautions us not to get carried away and go to another extreme. We might say that we should not move from apathetic torpor to hysterical fanaticism in our Lenten practices of more prayer, reading, service or abstinence from food or drink.
So, what are these Lenten practices really about? A member of Meditatio London House named Andrew, in his online posting, suggests that the practices are really about learning to be more honest about ourselves, to grow in honesty about ourselves, others and God. It is a time to learn I am not God. I am a child of God and all others are children of God. It is about putting things in a just and correct order. So when I practice a little more prayer or give up some kind of food, it is not about my sacrifice; it is about me learning who I am and how I fit better in God’s plan. For example, I remember during a past retreat or Lent, I picked out a book to read in its entirety during this time. I don't remember the title nor the author, just that it had articles by various authors. One article was written by a woman not of Christian faith but a believer in God. She quoted several examples from the Bible that placed her among the unsaved because she was neither Jewish nor Christian. So her experience was of genuine distrust of others because of her exclusion in the written word. This image has always stayed with me. It changed me, making me aware that I must be less quick to judge others about their beliefs. It changed me and opened me to appreciate and to be more sensitive to people of other faiths and other traditions that do not include the Catholic faith. God’s embrace of life was much bigger than mine.
So when I think about Lent and the different practices we choose, I ask "do they change us?" Do they make a difference? Am I the same person at the end of my journey, or have I changed? It is not that I added a little more fasting, another book to read, a little more time in prayer, a little more self-denial. It is did I change? Did I move out of myself into God’s life, God’s view of the world? If I give up a certain food, the emphasis is not on what I gave up, but rather did it make me more honest – maybe more aware of how blessed I am just to have food or how all comes from God. My resolutions need to make me more honest about my relationships to God, to others, to myself, to the world.
