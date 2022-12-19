Sometimes it may be easier to prepare your turkey the day before you plan to serve it. Here is how do it safely.
Cook the Turkey:
· Follow these steps to safely cook a turkey. Always wash hands, utensils, the sink, and anything else that comes in contact with raw turkey and its juices with soap and water. Remember to use a food thermometer. Learn the difference between difference types of food thermometers and how to use them.
· Wait about 20 minutes after removing turkey from the oven to allow the juices to distribute.
· Wash your hands with soap and water for about 20 seconds.
· Slice breast meat, legs and wings may be left whole. Place turkey in shallow containers; limit depth to less than 2 inches. Metal containers cool faster than glass-type pans or plastic containers.
· Refrigerate turkey, loosely covered to help cool faster. Cover tightly when food is completely cooled.
· Save broth in shallow containers for gravy and place in refrigerator.
Reheat the Turkey:
When serving your turkey, the next day, the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline advises that cooked turkey may be eaten cold or reheated. To reheat your turkey, USDA gives the following recommendations:
In the oven:
· Set the oven temperature no lower than 325°F.
· To keep the turkey moist, add a little broth or water and cover.
· Reheat turkey to an internal temperature of 165°F. Use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature.
In the Microwave Oven:
· Put turkey in a microwave safe container.
· To keep the turkey moist, add a little broth or water and cover.
· Cover your food and rotate it for even heating.
· Consult your microwave oven owner’s manual for recommended times and power levels.
· Allow standing time. Check the internal temperature of your food with a food thermometer to make sure it reaches 165°F.
Leftover Turkey:
Throw out any leftovers left at room temperature longer than 2 hours; 1 hour in temperatures above 90°F. Either freeze leftover turkey or plan to eat it within 3 to 4 days of the day it was originally prepared. For best safety and quality, avoid reheating and cooling turkey multiple times.
Traveling with Turkey:
It is easier and safer to bring turkey pre-cooked and cold. Carry it in an insulated cooler packed with ice or frozen gel-packs to keep the cooler temperature under 40°F. Then reheat the turkey at your final destination
