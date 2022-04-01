There is the saying that an apple a day, keeps the doctor away, but do we really know why?
The truth is, there’s probably a lot of reasons why apples and other non-acidic fruits, in particular, are good for human bodies. One especially strong reason is to reduce the effects of Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, a condition thought to affect up to 27% of consumers in North America, with an estimated 3 million new cases per year in the United States.
Over time, research has found that for some people, changes in diet are beneficial to reduce the symptoms of GERD. Common symptoms include heartburn---usually after eating and sometimes worse at night---as well as chest pain, difficulty swallowing, regurgitation of food or a sensation of a lump in your throat.
Apples are not as acidic as citrus fruits like grapefruit and oranges. Apples allow the muscles at the bottom of the esophagus to relax so that food digest more easily. But citrus fruit, fatty and fried foods, caffeinated beverages, alcohol and spices cause the stomach to create more acid, which can wash up the esophagus and cause heartburn.
In addition to apples, other fruits that are less meddlesome in the esophagus include grapes, cranberries, bananas and pears. Consumers can also steam, roast or stir-fry vegetables instead of frying them in fat or adding a cream sauce.
Making good food choices to reduce GERD includes reading the Nutrition Facts labels to look at the fat content of food. High fat foods can aggravate GERD. Read the ingredient statements to look for types of fat, caffeine and alcohol.
It’s also helpful to know how a restaurant prepares certain foods. For example, choose steamed or roasted vegetables instead of fried. Choose smaller portions of food to avoid overeating and to help with weight control.
GERD can affect people of all ages, including infants, children and pregnant women. Food and lifestyles choices can help to manage the condition without the help of medication. Discuss symptoms with your health care provider to determine the treatment options.
