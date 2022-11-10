Recall early memories of adults welcoming guests into your home. What do you remember feeling or thinking? For me, hospitality did not come naturally. I recall an incident from my childhood when my mother went to answer the door and, on the way, found me behind the sofa. “What are you doing there?” she asked. I said, “It's Susie. I don’t want to play. Tell her I’m not home.” To which my mother replied, “You’re 4 years old. Just where am I supposed to tell her you went without me?”

This is just a funny story, but not everyone has a positive relationship with hospitality. Perhaps there was embarrassment about poverty or a parent’s substance abuse or isolation of some other kind. Such people may still find it hard to be welcoming, not only in their home but in other types of interactions. What does hospitality mean to you? How do you feel it and practice it?

