Recall early memories of adults welcoming guests into your home. What do you remember feeling or thinking? For me, hospitality did not come naturally. I recall an incident from my childhood when my mother went to answer the door and, on the way, found me behind the sofa. “What are you doing there?” she asked. I said, “It's Susie. I don’t want to play. Tell her I’m not home.” To which my mother replied, “You’re 4 years old. Just where am I supposed to tell her you went without me?”
This is just a funny story, but not everyone has a positive relationship with hospitality. Perhaps there was embarrassment about poverty or a parent’s substance abuse or isolation of some other kind. Such people may still find it hard to be welcoming, not only in their home but in other types of interactions. What does hospitality mean to you? How do you feel it and practice it?
In the ancient Semitic world, hospitality was synonymous with survival. Living in a harsh desert environment, the only way to live was to be able to move from place to place secure that someone would provide essentials, especially water, to you. People had to have a basic reciprocal trust: if I provide for you, you will provide for me, and neither of us dies. The reward for hospitality was survival.
In the Old Testament, a deeper meaning and requirement for hospitality takes shape. Especially in the story of Abraham and the three visitors, an additional level of meaning is added. For Jews, the visitor might not be just a human being, but a carrier of some divine message. One's hospitality became associated not just with survival but with faith. The reward of welcoming another and taking care of their needs is that one receives a blessing from God.
With the New Testament, Jesus adds another layer to hospitality by his insistence that one welcome everyone in the spirit of equal children of God, especially those who are unlike oneself or those in need. In a culture that was all about social class and about religious and cultural groups rejecting one another, Jesus regularly demonstrates his radical hospitality to all: the woman at the well, the Canaanite woman, the centurian, Zaccheus, prostitutes, lepers, all manner of outsiders. Jesus insists that these are his brothers and sisters, our brothers and sisters.
Finally, he adds the ultimate layer by teaching that hospitality will be the real test of faith for salvation. His image of the last judgment does not have him asking
how often you went to church, how successful you were in the world or how faithfully you said your prayers. Rather, he asks whether you fed the hungry, visited the sick, welcomed the stranger. Each time this was done for another, it was he himself: "I was hungry and you fed me." The reward of hospitality is eternal life. Only hospitality matters in the end.
Early Christians took this literally with their radical welcome through common goods, common worship, common life. Even desert hermits took this seriously. Away from civilization, they saw the approach of a stranger as their way to serve Jesus in a tangible way and show their love and worship. These and others believed literally that Jesus could come and visit them. Saint biographies are full of stories of people "turning into" Jesus. St. Martin of Tours, for example, shared his cloak with a beggar and then: "That night, Martin had a dream in which he saw Jesus himself dressed in the half of his cloak that he had cut. 'Martin has covered me with his garment,' he heard Jesus say." Hospitality brings us Jesus. Where and how have I welcomed Jesus lately and how can I be more welcoming?
