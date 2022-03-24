For more than 40 years, we in America have celebrated National Ag Day as springtime arrives as a time to pause and honor the American farmer. American farmers are some of the most productive and efficient in the world with each one helping feed more than 144 people. We thank you, as well as everyone who plays a role in producing the food, fiber and fuel our country and the world depends upon.
While Kansas ranks number one in wheat production, that is not the major crop of our area. Atchison county and nearby farmers focus on soybean, corn and beef production. We are blessed to be in a very competitive grain marketing region because of production and transportation. Farms can be hundreds of acres or can be small acreages that focus on vegetable production for the Farmers Market with locally grown produce. There is great diversity in agriculture and related industries are good employments for the adding of value to Kansas crops.
Because food is abundant, safe, and affordable for the majority, it only requires approximately 10 percent of a family’s income to feed themselves. Other countries of the world spend considerably more for nutrition. We are blest to have so many choices in what we can select. It is good to pause and say thank you to those that dedicate their lives to feeding the populations.
Making a Difference with Walk Kansas
Walk Kansas is a health awareness program that combines exercise with healthy food choices for eight weeks starting March 27.
How does Walk Kansas work? Basically, co-workers, family members, friends and neighbors form teams of 6 people who will track minutes of physical activity and food choices during the 8-week challenge.
Each team identifies the goal to walk the equivalent distance across the state which requires each member to reach the minimum guidelines for physical activity, 150 minutes per week. Walking isn’t the only activity that counts. Other moderate and vigorous activities count and strengthening exercises. Just a reminder – any activity you report should be performed for a minimum of 10 consecutive minutes.
Also, participants record daily fruit and vegetable consumption. Team members or the team captain report progress online each week.
Those wanting to form a team and to find out the details should contact the Atchison County Extension Office at 913-833-5450 or www.atchison.ksu.edu Lifestyle choices you make have a major impact on your health and wellness. Research shows that those who take good care of themselves and make healthy lifestyle choices are healthier, happier, more productive, miss work less, and have lower health-care costs. Wellness is much more than the absence of illness or disease, or successfully managing chronic disease. It emphasizes the whole individual, integrating the body, mind, and spirit. Everything we do, feel, think, and believe can impact our state of health.
Avian Influenza
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard mixed species flock in several Kansas counties.
When confirmed, KDA officials quarantine the affected premises, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Anyone involved with poultry production of even the small backyard chicken producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease that can infect chickens, turkeys and other birds and can cause severe illness and/or sudden death in infected birds. Attentively monitor your birds for symptoms of HPAI which include: coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, and other signs of respiratory distress; lack of energy and appetite; decreased water consumption; decreased egg production and/or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; incoordination; and diarrhea. Avian influenza can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing other symptoms.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. Birds and eggs from the infected flock will not enter the food system. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F is recommended as a general food safety precaution.
For more information about HPAI, including current status of the confirmed cases in other states as well as more information about biosecurity for your flock, go to KDA’s avian influenza webpage at agriculture.ks.gov/AvianInfluenza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.