Well, here I am again, after a few weeks of intensive physical therapy following a bad beak.
My journey toward the scrap heap is one hip closer., the bad freak being my left hip. the right hip faded away some years ago, giving way to full metal replacement.
Not much different, except I now waddle more than walk. Not sure how much is metal and how much is original bone.
Rehab (after Dr. Smith repaired me at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joe) was actually fun at Mission Village in Horton.
The facility on the northeast side of Horton has a great staff. I was lavished with gifts and wonderful care while there, although one occasionally feels like throwing a walker at the physical therapist.
Stand on one foot while holding the other foot six inches off the floor? Until I (the therapist) says to stop??
I couldn’t have done that (nor would I hava wanted to) when I was 25 years old and had two good legs.
But the food was quite good, and the kitchen staff especially kind in delivering meals to my room. First while I was in quarantine for two weeks, then just when I didn’t feel like hobbling to the dining room.
Nurses, aides and office staff were equally nice, and I was given large print crossword puzzles by one kind lady,, some wild leggings by another, and another girl brought me a lovely long-stemmed rose.
Kitchen staff and I exchanged notes, which kitcheners have continued since I came home, via Meals on Wheels. And the staff at the Everest Cafe brings me meals on the weekends.
I’’m thoroughly spoiled, thanks to Mission Villagers, daughter Shannon and niece Eddie. And a good pal named Lori scrubbed and vacuumed my apartment’s hairy dirty floors while I was as away getting my gait back.
Mr. Walker bit the dust when I fell while still at home, and several days before an ambulance trip to Hiawatha Hospital, where an alert staff caught the reason I fell. X-rays which showed I had fallen due to the broken hip, which I had apparently walked around on for some time. Thank goodness an alert doctor saw the hairline fracture.
So it did indeed take a Village — and a hospital crew, my family and the physical and occupational therapists to rid me of a lot of pain I’d been having for some time.
Take note here: If your leg curls up and you holler at the top of your lungs — check the hip on the curly leg to see if it if it’s still in one piece. Look closely and for a long time.
But it wasn’t all bad — I met some wonderful people, and while I don’t remember going from home to the Hiawatha Hospital or from Hiawatha to Mosaic or anything about the surgery or going from St. Joe to Horton after surgery. In short, I lost three or four days.
But I owe a alot to my family and thanks to the ambulance staffs of Atchison County and Hiawatha Town & Country for getting me through some rough days.
