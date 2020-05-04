To the Editor,
This is a difficult time for every Kansan. Residents of long-term care facilities, their family members, and staff are especially impacted by COVID-19. Visitor restrictions have prevented many families from personally checking on the health and well-being of their loved ones, creating fear and concern.
The Office of the Kansas Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is available to help. Our program is a resident-centered and resident-directed advocacy program available to anyone residing in a nursing home, assisted living or other adult care facilities across the state. Ombudsmen advocate for residents to address quality of life and quality of care issues along with resident rights concerns. We can help residents and families with concerns related to COVID-19 and related restrictions, and facilitate communication with facilities.
While ombudsmen are also currently restricted from visiting facilities, our office remains accessible by phone and email regarding any concerns or questions you may have. For information, please contact Sue Schuster, the Regional Ombudsman for this region at 785-230-0715 or Sue.Schuster@ks.gov ; or call us toll-free at (877) 662-8362. You can also visit our agency website at ombudsman.ks.gov.
Sue Schuster
Regional Ombudsman
