Winter is officially here. With the arctic blast a couple of weeks ago, and the need to use more energy to heat our homes, some may be worried about how to pay for high heating bills this winter. The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per-year benefit.

The LIEAP application period is from Tuesday, January 3, 2023, through 5:00 PM on Friday, March 31, 2023. To qualify for the program, applicants need to meet eligibility requirements.

