Winter is officially here. With the arctic blast a couple of weeks ago, and the need to use more energy to heat our homes, some may be worried about how to pay for high heating bills this winter. The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per-year benefit.
The LIEAP application period is from Tuesday, January 3, 2023, through 5:00 PM on Friday, March 31, 2023. To qualify for the program, applicants need to meet eligibility requirements.
These include:
· The applicant living at the address must be personally responsible for paying the heating costs at the residence, either directly to the utility company or to the landlord.
· The applicant must establish that they have a recent history of payments toward purchasing primary heating energy and have made payments of at least $80 toward the cost.
· The program also has income guidelines. The combined gross income (before deductions) of all persons living at the address may not exceed 150% of the federal poverty level.
· Be a U.S. citizen in have been an eligible legally admitted person for permanent residence.
The amount of LIEAP funding received is based on the federal government’s funding distribution, the anticipated number of applicants, dwelling type, type of heating fuel, and the number of people living in the household and their incomes.
You can complete a LIEAP application by going to the following website: https://cssp.kees.ks.gov/apspssp/sspNonMed.portal. Paper applications can be mailed or faxed to your local DCF office at 500 SW VanBuren, Topeka, KS, 66603, or sent to 785-296-5666. When completing your application, remember to follow these tips:
· Answer all questions on the application
· Include signatures of all the adults living in the home
· Include proof of income for everyone living at the residence
· If applicable, provide a Veterans Administration (VA) award letter, SSA/SSI award letter for pensions
· If claiming self-employment, provide a copy of the most recent tax return
· Provide a copy of all fuel bills
· Proof of child support payments received or court-ordered
· If you are living in subsidized housing, provide a copy of your rental agreement
· Make sure only to send copies of the required documents, as DCF will not return originals.
You will need to make copies of these documents for yourself before applying. If you need additional information about the program, you can call 1-800-432-0043.
