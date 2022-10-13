On Sunday, October 9, the sisters at Mount St. Scholastica were privileged to celebrate the 75th anniversary of monastic profession of 94-year-old Sister Frances Yarc, who made her commitment to the Mount community in 1947. The sisters gathered in St. Lucy Chapel in Dooley Center for Mass, at which Sister Frances, in a strong and confident voice, read the document by which she renewed her promise to God and her sisters.

When I think about her and the things she has done, I see her religious life here as being identified by four basic periods in this 75 years of commitment to the monastic way of life. The first period or phase was her ministry as a teacher, bringing God to her students, treating each one as an image of Christ. After coming here from Kansas City, Kansas, Sister Frances first earned a bachelor's degree in education with a minor in home economics and history. She taught in numerous places in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa throughout the 1960's and early 1970's.

