On Sunday, October 9, the sisters at Mount St. Scholastica were privileged to celebrate the 75th anniversary of monastic profession of 94-year-old Sister Frances Yarc, who made her commitment to the Mount community in 1947. The sisters gathered in St. Lucy Chapel in Dooley Center for Mass, at which Sister Frances, in a strong and confident voice, read the document by which she renewed her promise to God and her sisters.
When I think about her and the things she has done, I see her religious life here as being identified by four basic periods in this 75 years of commitment to the monastic way of life. The first period or phase was her ministry as a teacher, bringing God to her students, treating each one as an image of Christ. After coming here from Kansas City, Kansas, Sister Frances first earned a bachelor's degree in education with a minor in home economics and history. She taught in numerous places in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa throughout the 1960's and early 1970's.
The second period began when she felt a calling to do healthcare work. She went to vocational school in St. Joseph, Mo., and became a licensed practical nurse in 1971. With this training, she spent several years caring for patients at Providence Hospital in Kansas City or in the Mount's infirmary before it became Dooley Center. She continued to pursue this path, receiving her R.N. degree at Stormont Vail in Topeka in 1979, and becoming a nursing supervisor at the Mount. In 1988, she began the third phase of her life, working directly in people's homes, serving several successive individuals a a live-in caretaker until the year 2000. In these years, the primary focus of her ministry was bringing Christ to the sick.
She also found her voice as an artist, receiving joy (as well as fair ribbons) from her paintings, both realistic scenes and abstract expressions. Now, in this current fourth phase of her life, I reflect on who Sister Frances is today. One thing I know for certain is that she follows the Rule of St. Benedict in his teaching on "restraint of speech," in which he says that one is known by what they say and their ability to know the importance of silence. A woman of few words, her words are wonderful ones. Most often, these are the words we hear from her: "Thank you." After someone helps her get up and dress, she says, "Thank you." After being taken to the dining room for a meal: "Thank you." After a nurse gives her medicine: "Thank you." After being assisted to the chapel for prayers: "Thank you." Even once when I could not grant her request for something, she still said, "Thank you."
Even though this attitude has been present her whole life, I would say that the fourth period may be marked as the phase of "thank you," the time that is an expression of her great gratitude for everything in her life.
The gospel reading on the day of her celebration was certainly appropriate. It was the story from the gospel of St. Luke, 17: 11-19. In this story ten lepers approach Jesus and ask his blessing. When they are healed, they go off on their way. The only one who comes back to thank him is a Samaritan, one who belongs to a foreign people and is considered an outcast. Jesus praises him for his desire to return and give praise and thanks to God, and assures him, "Your faith has healed you." Sister Frances truly represents this spirit of faith and gratitude. This jubilee gave all of the sisters an opportunity to say in return, "Sister Frances, thank you!"
