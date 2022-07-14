Last Sunday, the sisters at Mount St. Scholastica had a celebration honoring two sisters for their lives of commitment. Sister Mary Agnes Patterson has been professed for 50 years and Sister Barbara Conroy for 25 years. Coincidentally, both of them are from St. Joseph, Mo. and were taught by our sisters at Bishop LeBlond High School. They have other things in common as well, the most important of which is that they have both committed their life to living the Gospel in the way of St. Benedict and have trained daily to follow the Gospel.
For the scripture reading at their celebration, they heard a passage from Luke 10:25-37. In it, Jesus reminds us that the fullness of the law is in the great commandment to love the Lord our God with all our heart and to love our neighbor as ourselves. That, however, is only the first part of the gospel. In the next part, Jesus says that this is not enough. A person's heart and action must be there. We can’t just believe it but we must live it each day. The next part of this Gospel reading is the parable of the Good Samaritan, the man who reaches out to someone in need whom others have ignored.
Writer Richard Rohr says "Jesus only directly answers 3 of the 183 questions he is asked in the four Gospel. He gives instead a story that explains in twisting the mind and heart to hear and learn differently. Jesus knew that just keeping rules is not enough so he sets an example.
Biblical scholar Walter Brueggemann, in his book Finally Comes the Poet, reminds us that "Church people are like other people; we are not changed by rules. The deep places in our lives — places of resistance and embrace — are not ultimately reached by instruction. Those places of resistance and embrace are reached only by stories, by images, metaphors and phrases that line out the world differently, apart from fear or hurt."
It is the same with the rule of Benedict, which is based on scripture. It is not that we keep rules, but we learn to live the rule, for 25 or 50 years or however long, believing and hoping that the experience little by little trains us to love. Let me give an example. Last week I had an experience where I hurt someone when I was just trying to be funny, and I saw the hurt in her face. I saw another much older sister immediate come over and assure the one I hurt. It is so beautiful to see one sister tending to the heart of the other. Over the years in community, and in anyone's life, we have many experience like this and the result is that our hearts become more tender, more forgiving and, most of all, less judgmental.
So it is with this parable. We actually begin to learn through our actions that love of God involves transferring love to everyone, like the outcast or Samaritan in the parable, like anyone in need before us, whom we learn to embrace and then respond to their need. Our hearts enlarge and, as St. Benedict says, we can begin to see Christ in everyone.
So it is when Sr. Mary Agnes works at the thrift store or hears of a donor who is sick – all are Christ. So it is when Sr. Barb takes a sister from Dooley Center to a doctor – all are treated as vessels of the altar. These two women have been examples of the Good Samaritan, knowing no limit to the one in need. Whatever their color or gender or age or looks, all whom we encounter are Christ.
