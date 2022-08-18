The "Assumption of Mary Into Heaven" is celebrated on August 15 in Roman Catholic and Orthodox churches and in many Anglican and Lutheran traditions. Only officially recognized in 1950, it is based on what Christians had believed for centuries: that because of her special relationship to Jesus, she was taken up to heaven as He had been. It is a reminder to all of us of our own future resurrection.

Carl Jung, the famous psychiatrist, saw it as a very important doctrine that gave dignity to women. He said, "Assumption is the most important religious teaching since the Protestant Reformation … a feminine figure is in eternal life and is [venerated by] the faithful…” (Carl Jung, Letters, 566-68). This is an interesting and important idea.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.