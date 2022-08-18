The "Assumption of Mary Into Heaven" is celebrated on August 15 in Roman Catholic and Orthodox churches and in many Anglican and Lutheran traditions. Only officially recognized in 1950, it is based on what Christians had believed for centuries: that because of her special relationship to Jesus, she was taken up to heaven as He had been. It is a reminder to all of us of our own future resurrection.
Carl Jung, the famous psychiatrist, saw it as a very important doctrine that gave dignity to women. He said, "Assumption is the most important religious teaching since the Protestant Reformation … a feminine figure is in eternal life and is [venerated by] the faithful…” (Carl Jung, Letters, 566-68). This is an interesting and important idea.
On that feast, the gospel is the visit of Mary and Elizabeth before the birth of their sons. It is one of the few gospel places in which no male voice is heard. The conversation is between two pregnant women, one an elder, the other an unwed teenager. Both want to give comfort and nurture to the other. Elizabeth had been barren and the source of gossip for some time. Mary does not understand her pregnancy and, needless to say, neither does Joseph. There is probably chatter about both of these women in their villages. They exchange prayer, praise God together and, like most women, compare the changes they experience in their bodies.
Elizabeth Johnson says “What emerges with undoubted clarity from their interaction is women’s ability to interpret God’s word for other women.” (Johnson, Truly Our Sister, 363). Elizabeth and Mary are helping each other see God’s work in their conditions and understand it as a source of salvation and glorification for God. As Johnson also writes: “… Elizabeth stands as a moving embodiment of the wisdom and care that older women can offer younger ones, who, brave as they are, are just starting on their journey through life” (Johnson, 262). With the nurture and care they give one another they will be able to nurture the two prophets in their own bodies.
Mary’s prayer, known as the "Magnificat," is a song from the Jewish tradition much like the hymns of Judith and Hannah. It is a song of hope and praise that upholds the lowly and poor. No other woman in the New Testament speaks as much as Mary does here. Luke must have had a great admiration and relationship with her to put this song on her lips. For some, it was so subversive that, for example, the repressive government of Guatemala banned its public recitation.
Mary acknowledges her lowliness, yet doesn’t let that stop her from acclaiming that she has been chosen by God. She is humble and knows what God expects from her even though she is one of the poor and oppressed.
What are we to take from this gospel about these two women? We, too, are prophets much as they were, called to bring hope to one another and to those around us. We do some of this through our prayer life and also by being who we are in living our lives. A prophet can say much by living her ordinary life in an extraordinary way giving glory to God in mundane matters.
Mary showed us this by facing the difficult times of her life, even to kneeling at her Son’s cross as He died. True, there are also wonderful times in life, but there are those times when we must carry our crosses just as Mary did. Yet all of us hope today for that wonderful resurrection. That is our hope on this feast; that by being faithful to our calling and all that calling demands, we will one day, like Mary, enjoy a heavenly resurrection.
