There are few gospel stories that we hear every year but the one for the first Sunday of Lent is one exception. Though from a different gospel writer each year, all are of the temptation of Jesus. Rather than dwelling on the temptations Jesus faced, I’d like to focus on Jesus’ 40 days in the desert.

Some years ago I made a 30 day retreat in Cottonwood, Idaho. Though not an actual desert, it was an away place that offered the opportunity for solitude and quiet reflection. There was a peace and clarity that came in the quiet spaces of the prairie and the forest of Idaho. I felt God’s presence with me and heard God’s voice in the beauty around me as I walked the forested hillsides each day.