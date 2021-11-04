Many of us have seen or heard of the television series “The Chosen.” Many scenes have touched me, but one in particular has stayed with me – the call of Matthew. It’s not really so much the call itself, but Jesus’ response to Peter. Jesus is walking down a street in Capernaum along with disciples who have already said “yes” to following Him - Peter, Andrew, James, John and Mary Magdalene. As they go by the tax collector’s booth, Jesus glances at Matthew and then continues on, but after a few steps he stops, turns, heads back towards Matthew and calls him by name: “Matthew”! Shocked that Jesus would speak to him, Matthew says: “Yes?” Jesus says: “Follow Me.” Now even more shocked, Matthew says: “Me?” Jesus smiles and says: “Yes, you!” Standing alongside Jesus is a very confused Peter, who looks at Jesus and says: “Whoa! What are you doing? Do you have any idea what this guy has done?” Jesus simply says: “Yes.” Peter shakes his head in frustration and says: “I don’t get it.” Jesus replies: “You didn’t get it when I chose you either, Peter.” Still irritated, Peter says: “But this is different. I’m not a tax collector.” Jesus looks tenderly at Peter and says: “Get used to different.”
Those words “get used to different” have stayed with me. I thought about what those words mean for me and decided that the answer is very simple. For Jesus, “different” means believing and honoring the worth of each person, no matter who they are or where they are from or what they've done or haven’t done; forgiving 70 times 7 times; giving witness that real happiness has nothing to do with possessions or recognition or power; reaching out to the sufferings of others; recognizing that our neighbors are also the poor, the lonely, the forgotten; living with hope despite the darkness that at times we feel is wrapped around us.
The Beatitudes leave no doubts that following Jesus demands a different way of thinking and living. Pope Francis says: “This Gospel says, “Blessed are the poor,” while the world says, “Blessed are the rich;” This Gospel says, “Blessed are the meek, while the world says, “Blessed are the bullies.” This Gospel says, “Blessed are the pure of heart,” while the world says, “Blessed are the cunning and pleasure-seekers.”
The saints, those canonized and those each of us has known personally - our deceased relatives and friends – understood and lived what “get used to different” means. We might have a tendency to put saints on a pedestal, thinking that we could never be like them, but saints are not born saints. They started out like you and me; they struggled with weaknesses, temptations, failures, disappointments and doubts, but they also remained open to the mystery of God’s life within them and, when that awareness of the unconditional love of God became central, they were compelled to respond. We admire these marvelous witnesses of the Gospel, but more than that, let us find strength and encouragement in our own journey of faith. They prove that fragile and weak human beings, when responding to God’s grace, can make a difference.
May that move us to reflect on our desire to build the Kingdom of God here on earth. We are doubly blessed in that desire because we are not alone on this earthly pilgrimage. We have the privilege and the responsibility to support and encourage one another as together we go deeper into the waters of discipleship, as we “get used to different.” There is no doubt that we have great cause to “Rejoice and be glad for ours is the Kingdom of God!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.