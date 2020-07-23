The family fun of camping season is upon us. Camping with kids while doing fun, healthy outdoor cooking is the best. Getting kids involved in the cooking process while keeping safety as a top priority can teach invaluable lessons and make great family memories.
Recipes that involve putting a mix of ingredients together into a foil packet allows kids to pick and choose what they want in their mix. Consider making Foil Packet Potatoes—
*Diced potatoes
*Sliced onions
*Shredded cheese
*Bacon bits
*Butter or oil such as olive, canola, etc.
*Herbs (basil, chives, etc.)
*Salt and pepper to taste
1. Place the potatoes on pieces of heavy-duty foil. Sprinkle desired toppings over potatoes; dot with butter or lightly drizzle with oil.
2. Fold foil up around potatoes. Seal the edges of foil well. Grill, covered, over medium heat for 30-40 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Cook’s notes: Try to prepare as much in advance of your camping trip as possible such as shredding cheese and dicing onions. Place ingredients in plastic bags and keep cold in coolers until ready to use.
Building a variety of vegetables and meat on skewers to be grilled or cooked over the campfire can be another fun opportunity for children to help prepare a meal. Kids can learn more about the foods they east and how to be safe when cooking. Be sure to review food safety with your child in any cooking environment.
Campfire Safety
Campfire safety will make the experience more enjoyable. Rules around campfires:
*Safety always comes first!
*a first aid kit, directions to the closest emergency care facility, and cell or land-line
phone should be readily available before the campfire activity starts.
*Always supervise children carefully. Absolutely no running or playing near campfires.
*Never leave the campfire or grill unattended and have a bucket of water nearby.
A responsible adult must be present at all times.
*Have a safety circle around the campfire or grate.
*Never wear loose or flammable clothing near campfires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.