2020 saw a number of soybean fields with really nice growth – but maybe not what we expected for yields. A lot of it was attributable to weather, but other factors could be at work as well. One such possibility is a microscopic worm known as soybean cyst nematode.
Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) losses can be significant, even while going unnoticed. Nebraska research has documented yield losses of over 30 percent on seemingly healthy looking soybean stands.
How is that possible? Root feeding pests like SCN don’t generally show aboveground symptoms like stunting or yellowing unless numbers are really high. That means they don’t get the attention of other diseases that may look severe, even if they are not. Further, unless the yield loss is significant in one portion of the field, any slight yield losses in one area – or even across an entire farm – are generally blamed on something other than SCN.
While found in over half the counties in Kansas, the eastern third of the state continues to be the area of most concern from SCN damage. To help determine if yield losses in your fields are a result of SCN, a free testing program supported by the SCN Coalition through support from Kansas Soybean Checkoff dollars is available to all Kansas producers. Fall is a great time for SCN testing, and this free sampling program can help you determine what your SCN number might be. NOTE: additional charges for shipping may apply.
For additional information on the program and a sampling/shipping protocol, contact your local K-State Research & Extension Office or the Meadowlark Extension District or e-mail me at dhallaue@ksu.edu. A sampling video can be found at https://youtu.be/b6Eo0isI1I0.
Bush Honeysuckle Invasion Continues
Admittedly, I’ve caught myself admiring bush honeysuckle from afar. It greens up early and stays green late. Bright red berries clustered around the stem make it look almost festive. To say they are ‘adapted’ is an understatement. Unfortunately, they’re also invasive.
The two species of bush honeysuckle found here are likely Amur or Tartarian. Growing from six to 20 feet in height, their adaptability has made them a serious understory invader from here to Ohio. Along the way, they’ve pushed out many native woodland wildflowers and shrubs. Control is a necessity if you want to preserve more native – and less invasive - species.
For small areas, consider hand pulling when soils are damp. For larger infestations, consider chemical control (mowing often results in vigorous resprouting). Foliar applications (directed, avoiding other growing plants) of glyphosate in late summer and fall can work, as will applications of combination products containing 2,4-D and triclopyr.
Since it’s pretty late for foliar applications, consider cut stump treatments containing concentrated formulations of glyphosate or basal bark treatments with products that contain 2,4-D or picloram in an oil carrier (triclopyr containing products are generally ineffective). Cut stump, and basal treatments can be done when the areas to be sprayed are dry and not frozen.
For detailed management information, check out Economical Control of Bush Honeysuckle, available online: https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/MF3222.pdf or upon request from any District office. Always read and follow all label instructions when using pesticides.
