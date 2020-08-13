Even though 2020 has been a different kind of year for everyone, one thing that remained is that the quality of food exhibits remained high. Judging was done differently, and numbers were down, but we had several outstanding food entries from youth across the county. At this time. I would like to share a couple of the champions at this year’s fair.
The first one that I would like to share comes from Brooklyn Correll. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Susan and Bill Correll of Valley Falls. Brooklyn is a 11-year member of the Prosperity 4-H Club. Brooklyn has been involved in many projects, including Clothing, Fiber Arts, Photography, and Shooting Sports, to name a few. Brooklyn was named State Project Winner in Visual Arts.
Her entry of Iowa State Fair Pizza Bread received the following awards: Senior Class Champion, Overall Grand Champion Food, and then was named Champion Yeast Bread Award. Now for that “winning” recipe.
Iowa State Fair Pizza Bread for the Bread Machine
1 ¼ cups vegetable juice
2 Tablespoons pepper olive oil
1 egg white
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 ¼ teaspoons dried basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
2 Tablespoons sugar
1 ½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 ½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon salt
3 cups bread flour
2 teaspoons active dry yeast
Place all ingredients in bread machine pan in order listed OR as directed by your machine. Set machine for dough setting. When timer rings take dough out of bread machine pan punch down. Shape the dough as desired; rolls, bread, or personal design. Place on prepared pan. Let rise until double. Bake in 375-degree oven for 20 minutes. Let cool, brush with butter, and remove from pan.
Another “Champion” recipe that was submitted by Grace Censer was this Orange Chiffon Cake. Grace is the daughter of Andy and Holly Censer, also of Valley Falls. She is the 9-year member of the Valley Victors 4-H Club. She is 15 years old and will be a Junior this fall. Grace was also named the State 4-H Dog Project winner and will be attending National 4-H Congress this fall, along with Brooklyn.
Now for Grace’s “winning” recipe. This cake was named Senior Reserve Champion and then named Overall Reserve Champion.
Orange Chiffon Cake
6 large eggs plus one additional egg white
2 ¼ cups sifted cake flour
1 Tablespoon baking powder
2 Tablespoon grated orange zest
¾ cup freshly squeezed orange juice
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 ½ cups white sugar
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup vegetable oil
½ teaspoon cream of tarter
Separate the eggs while they are still cold. Place the egg yolks in one bowl and the whites (along with the extra egg white) in another. Cover with plastic wrap and bring to room temperature (about 30 minutes)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. and have ready a 10-inch two-piece ungreased tube pan. In the bowl of your electric mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, (or use a hand mixer), place the flour, sugar (minus ¼ cup), baking powder, salt, and orange zest. Beat until combined, make a well in the center of the flour mixture and add the egg yolks, oil, orange juice, and vanilla extract. Beat until smooth (about one minute). Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. In a separate bowl, with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites until foamy. Add the cream of tartar and continue to beat until soft peaks form. With a large rubber spatula or wire whisk, gently fold the egg whites (in three additions) into the batter just until blended, being very careful not to deflate the batter.
Pour the batter into the ungreased tube pan and bake for about 55 to 60 minutes. Immediately upon removing the cake from the oven inverted (turn upside down) the pan and place on a bottle or flat surface, so it is suspended over the counter. Let the cake cool completely before removing from pan.
Thank you to Brooklyn and Grace for sharing your “champion” recipes with all of us!
