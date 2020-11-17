While most would agree that 2020 has been stressful, holiday meals should not add to the anxiety. Shopping ahead and freezing foods helps to lighten the load.
The holiday season is an excellent time to take a deep breath and relax—then make a plan to keep it that way. Make a list to plan your meal. Shop for food now to have it available and to avoid the shopping rush. You can also prepare and freeze foods ahead to spread out food preparation time.
When done correctly, many foods, such as meat, can be frozen to extend their shelf life. Some foods can be cooked directly from the freezer. For best results, use freezer-safe packaging designated for freezing. Remove as much air from the package as possible to protect food quality.
Freezers should be kept at 0 degrees F. or lower. When ready to use frozen foods, there are three options for thawing:
*Refrigerator. This takes the longest time and advance planning. Large items, like a frozen
turkey may require 24 hours for every five pounds of weight.
*Microwave. Do this when you intend to use or cook the food immediately after thawing.
*Cold running water. Cold tap water is useful when the food can thaw in less than two hours.
Cook food immediately after thawing. If not planning to cook and freeze foods ahead of time, make a schedule for when you will prepare menu items. If you only have one oven, use other ways to cook foods such as an electric roaster, an electric multi-cooker, or a slow cooker.
Think about sharing food preparation by having family members help. This will ease the stress and give more family time at home.
This year, follow local guidelines on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You don’t want to give the gift of any illness.
Remember the four key concepts for safe and healthy food during the holidays.
*Clean. Wash your hands and clean as you go to keep countertops and equipment clean through
meal preparation.
*Separate raw foods (such as meat) from ready-to-eat foods. Clean or use separate utensils hen
going from raw foods to ready-to-eat foods.
*Cook foods to proper temperatures for doneness. Three temperatures to remember;
145 F° for steaks, roasts, and chops; 160 F° for ground meats and 165 F° for poultry.
*Chill foods promptly to reduce the growth of bacteria. Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.