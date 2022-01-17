We go toward what we focus on. We have a choice---to focus on what’s not working and the negative, or we can focus on the positive.
Since we can only focus on one thing at a time and we go towards what we focus on, where do we want to spend our energy? As a parent, it is so easy to focus on the negative things that happen with our children. Instead, the focus should be on what is working and pointing our children in a positive direction. If we want our children to do better, don’t point out what they did wrong; instead, focus on their strengths.
As adults we all know we try harder for a boss who focuses on our accomplishments instead of our failures. Remember, we go toward what we focus on, so if we as parents are constantly focusing on what is wrong, where are our children going to focus? Exactly. On what is wrong. Which child will do better in a basketball game, one who is focusing on not making a mistake or one who is focusing on the ball?
Every day this week, ask your child forward---focus questions. It might be slow going at first, but keep at it. Some example of forward-focus questions is:
*What is the best thing that happened to you today?
*What did you do better today than you’ve ever done before:
*What was special about---the party, the program, the concert, special speaker, etc.?
*Why is (friend, event, situation) special to you?
*What do you think we should do?
*How can we solve this problem?
*What do you think would happen if we did it this way?
Source: “The 10 Greatest Gifts I Give My Child” by Steven Vannoy.
