In the 24th chapter of the gospel of St. Luke, there is the story of Jesus returning to heaven after he has been raised from the dead and has been appearing to his disciples. The gospel says that Jesus had told them, "You are witnesses of these things. And see, I am sending upon you what my Father promised; so stay here in the city until you have been clothed with power from on high." Then the narrative continues with: "Then he led them out as far as Bethany, and, lifting up his hands, he blessed them. While he was blessing them, he withdrew from them and was carried up into heaven. And they worshiped him, and returned to Jerusalem with great joy; and they were continually in the temple blessing God."
The apostles gathered with Jesus at one of the many times he has come to them. Let us try to picture ourselves with the apostles as Jesus is telling them that he is going back to the Father. They must have wanted to cling to him and not let him go, just as I imagine that we would do, too, in that situation. But he tells them that he must go so that the Holy Spirit can come and fill them with zeal and courage and wisdom. They do not understand what this means, but they trust him. And so must we.
The apostles have learned by that time that Jesus always keeps his promises, that he was not going to leave them alone. By coming back after the resurrection, he had proved that he had powers and abilities beyond their imaginations. Now, he knows that he can trust them to carry on his mission with the help of the Spirit. They need only to put themselves in his loving care and they will do even greater things he tells them – and he tells us.
It is good to remember that all of these apostles except John had deserted Jesus at his crucifixion, and Peter even denied that he knew him. Yet, after the Resurrection, Jesus forgave them and sent them out to spread the Good News. Jesus understood human nature very well. He knew their frailty and their need to be infused with the Spirit.
We have seen the things that the apostles did after Jesus departed, how they made the blind see, the deaf hear and the lame walk. They changed from frightened, ordinary people into messengers inspired by the resurrection of Jesus. They were so zealous that, according to common belief, most of them were ultimately put to death for their preaching about the Resurrection.
We all have access to that kind of faith, that kind of “fire in our bellies.” We may wish we had been able to see Jesus in the flesh, but his Spirit living in us is just as real. If we truly believe this, we can be just as zealous and courageous as the apostles. Look at the saints, theologians, scripture scholars, artists, writers, and scientists who have revealed wondrous things about God and our world. But many of us let our fears and doubts stifle our beings so that we fail to do the spectacular things that the Spirit wants to do through us.
May we allow the Holy Spirit to stretch us, fill our flagging spirits, and give us the fire that is unquenchable, the courage to be light for our world.
A traditional prayer for the Feast of Pentecost, that we can take as our own prayer, says, "Come, O Spirit, come. Fill the hearts of your faithful people!"
