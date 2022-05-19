Area farmers have made good progress on getting both corn and soybeans planted. Weed control applications have been challenging with the wind speeds or wet field conditions. Any weed control with a herbicide has best results if we can apply to small weeds as per the label instructions.
In addition to farmers getting into the fields, they continue to care for cattle now in pastures and also treating for thistles. It appears grass has been slower to grow this season which could be related to soil temperatures and maybe a slight reduction in the amount of fertilizer applied with the much higher prices. The army worms of last year also weakened the vigor of some brome stands and we hope for good growing conditions to build back the plant health.
Reports from Extension agents of central and western Kansas about their drought conditions and the stress on their wheat acreage does re-enforce that our part of Kansas is blessed for moisture. We pray for adequate rainfall during the growing season.
Do contact the extension office if you have questions as you manage your landscape or farm.
Farm Safety
I do want to encourage every farmer and farm worker to be conscious about safety. When the weather cooperates to get into crop fields, it is usually long and tiring days. During wet days, do make sure your equipment is ready to go to the field and that your slow moving vehicle signs are visible and that your lights work. Do think about safety daily.
Poison Ivy
Learning to identify poison ivy is vital if you wish to avoid the rash that accompanies exposure. Unfortunately, poison ivy can make identification difficult because it occurs in three forms: an erect woody shrub, a groundcover that creeps along the ground, and a woody vine that will climb trees. When poison ivy climbs, it forms numerous aerial roots that give the vine the appearance of a fuzzy rope. The leaves of poison ivy also vary. Though the compound leaf always has three leaflets, the leaf margins may be toothed, lobed or smooth. The size of the leaves also can vary, although usually the middle leaflet is larger than the other two. Also, the middle leaflet is the only one with a long stalk; the other two are closely attached to the leaf stem. The number of leaves gives rise to the saying: “Leaves of three, let it be!” Poison ivy is often confused with Virginia creeper. Virginia creeper, however, has five leaflets rather than three.
There are three methods commonly used to eradicate poison ivy. These include pulling or grubbing out the plants by hand, cutting off the vine, and then treating the regrowth, and spraying the plants directly. The method used depends somewhat on the plant’s growth form. If the plant is growing as a groundcover, direct spray or grubbing the plant out is often used. If grubbing, wear gloves and a long-sleeved shirt. Wash the clothes and yourself immediately after you finish. It might also be a good idea to rinse the washing machine. If the plant is in the shrub form, direct spray is the most common control method. If the plant is a woody vine that has climbed a tree, the preferred method is to cut the plant off at the base and treat the sprouts after they emerge. Some triclopyr herbicides also have instructions on treating a freshly cut stump directly.
Herbicides that can be used include glyphosate or triclopyr. Poison ivy is tough. Repeat applications may be necessary.
Rhubarb Harvest
Rhubarb, like asparagus, is a perennial vegetable. It is harvested
for the leaf stem. Some years, especially those with long, cool springs, rhubarb will produce large, hollow-stemmed seedstalks that arise from the center of the plant. These should be broken or cut out as they appear so that energy will go into plant vigor rather than seed production. It will take several weeks for all the seedstalks to appear so be vigilant in removing them. Newer varieties of rhubarb are selected for vigor, bright red-colored stalks and less of a tendency to produce seedstalks than the older types.
Asparagus Harvest
Asparagus is one of those vegetables where freshness is incredibly important. If you have never eaten asparagus fresh out of the garden, try it. It may convince you to grow some of your own. For those who have an asparagus patch, the new spears are starting to emerge. The first asparagus that comes through the ground always seems to take a long time to reach harvest size. That is because asparagus growth is temperature dependent. The higher the day and nighttime temperatures, the faster it grows. Also, the longer the spear, the quicker the growth. As the season progresses and spears get longer, the growth rate increases.
Harvest asparagus by snapping or cutting. Snapping is quick and easy. Simply bend the stalk near the base until it breaks. Snapped ends dry quickly so refrigerate or use soon after harvest. If you cut asparagus, use a sharp knife to detach the spears slightly below ground level. This base is woodier than snapped asparagus, so it doesn’t lose water as quickly. Cut off woody ends before cooking.
