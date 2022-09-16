When it comes to the fall harvest, there is a lot to be done. A sense of urgency can lead to more injuries and incidents. Pre-planning daily for harvest is especially paramount when it comes to preventing life-altering incidents. Here are six tips to keep family and workers safe on the farm.

Tip 1: Have An Emergency Plan It is vital to have a clear communication plan in case of an emergency. When there is an emergency situation, this plan can help ensure that everyone knows how to respond. This plan can save time and potentially somebody’s life. The last thing you need when you are in the thick of harvest season is broken-down machinery. Being short on time can cause one to take short-cuts which can lead to incidents and injury. Assign each family member or worker a task to help things run smoothly.

