When it comes to the fall harvest, there is a lot to be done. A sense of urgency can lead to more injuries and incidents. Pre-planning daily for harvest is especially paramount when it comes to preventing life-altering incidents. Here are six tips to keep family and workers safe on the farm.
Tip 1: Have An Emergency Plan It is vital to have a clear communication plan in case of an emergency. When there is an emergency situation, this plan can help ensure that everyone knows how to respond. This plan can save time and potentially somebody’s life. The last thing you need when you are in the thick of harvest season is broken-down machinery. Being short on time can cause one to take short-cuts which can lead to incidents and injury. Assign each family member or worker a task to help things run smoothly.
Tip 2: Know Where Your Children Are Every three days a child dies in an agriculture-related incident. It is imperative that children are not allowed to ride on or play near machinery or equipment. Designate a safe play area and make sure they are not hiding near or under machinery. Protect the most important thing you will ever raise
Tip 3: Train Equipment Users Most young workers have good physical abilities, but may lack the experience, knowledge, judgment and patience that make for consistently safe job performance. Do not allow horseplay, show-off behavior or dangerous equipment and vehicle operation. Make sure all equipment is maintained properly and that safety guards and features are in place and functional. An incident with machinery will cost you far more than a few minutes of training. Make sure that anyone using machinery knows how to operate it and can be trusted. It can be tempting to throw an inexperienced worker on a tractor but if you or they are not confident in their ability to operate it safely, it is not worth the risk. Lack of training is dangerous to anyone involved.
Tip 4: When You Are Fatigued, Stop Working Incidents occur when workers are tired and distracted. It can be a challenge to not let yourself push through during harvest season. Tired workers take short-cuts and safety is compromised. Extra coffee and energy drinks will only make you more tired if you are already fatigued. It is especially important not to drive while tired!
Tip 5: Check On Machinery Marking and Lighting In the U.S., the number one cause of fatal occupational injuries is highway transportation crashes. Agriculture workers experience substantially higher transportation-related injury rates compared to other workers. Double-check that your reflective materials and SMV signage are displayed and clean. That bright orange triangle on the back of equipment is a familiar sight and so important. It gives farmers a chance to warn the traffic around them that they are moving slowly. Driving on rural roads can pose a hazard for tractors especially when other drivers do not pay attention. Make sure that your machinery has the appropriate marking and lighting it needs. Being seen means being safe!
Tip 6: Learn To Balance Stress Life in agriculture is already stressful, but harvest season is increasingly so. Make sure you take a moment during your day or week to check in with yourself and your workers. Mental wellness is a conversation worth having. Chronic stress impacts one’s ability to think clearly and make rational decisions. Stress hormones negatively impact our brain’s capability to evaluate alternative options and communicate appropriately with family, friends, and employees. Stress ultimately affects our ability to work safely and can lead to chronic health conditions. During busy times, we need to be extra alert and feel our best. We can do this by eating balanced healthy meals, getting enough sleep and not spending time on our phones at night, drinking enough water with electrolytes and not consuming too much caffeine.
