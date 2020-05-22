People around the world have enjoyed drinking tea for thousands of centuries. Studies have shown that many varieties of tea may boost your immune system, fight off inflammation, and could help protect you from cancer and heart disease. With warm summer days approaching, a glass of iced tea might just be the perfect refresher!
White tea has a high level of antioxidants and the least amount of caffeine. Herbal teas are similar to white and contain a blend of herbs, spices, fruits, or other plants in addition to tea leaves.
Green tea is exceptionally high in flavonoids to boost heart health and is also shown to be anti-inflammatory. Black tea is made from the same plant used to make green tea; however, the leaves are dried and fermented. This gives black tea a darker color and richer flavor, and it is caffeinated.
Oolong tea is similar to green and black tea but processed differently. Oolong is allowed to oxidize more than green tea and not as much as black, creating its characteristic color and taste.
You can enjoy tea hot, cold, iced, or spiced. Tea is enjoyed regularly by people in the Blue Zones® and is sometimes referred to as the longevity drink. To enhance the flavor of tea, add citrus (grapefruit, oranges, lime, or lemon), berries, cinnamon or fresh ginger, honey, mint, and other fresh herbs.
You might avoid detox teas, fancy tea lattes, and trendy bubble teas as they are also loaded with sugar. If you have allergies to herbs or flowers, read the ingredient list on herbal teas.
