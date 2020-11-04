Humor is a priceless medicine that is fun, free, and easy to use. When people share laughter, it binds them together and increases happiness. Laughter also triggers healthy physical changes in your body that strengthen your immune system. It is a powerful antidote to stress, pain, and conflict.
Laughter is good for your health because it relaxes your whole body. The benefits of a good, hearty laugh can linger for up to 45 minutes.
Humor can help you shift your perspective, allowing you to see situations in a more realistic and less threatening light. It even provides pain relief, as laughter triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural “feel good” chemicals.
Your heart benefits from a good laugh: Laughter improves the function of blood vessels and increases blood flow, adding protection against heart attack and other cardiovascular problems.
Nothing works faster than a good laugh to bring mind and body back into balance. Humor inspires teamwork, enhances relationships, keeps you grounded, and connects you to others.
Shared laughter is even more powerful than laughing alone. You can learn to laugh at any stage in life — all it takes is a willingness to risk some loss of control. If you are timid, start with a few giggles. More courageous? Go for a good belly laugh — even snorting. Whatever your style, enjoy a good laugh because it is good for your health!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.