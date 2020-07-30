Faith Bloom’s chocolate chiffon cake entry was designated the Champion Cake at the 2020 Jackson County Fair. Faith is a Soldier Boosters 4-H Club member and the daughter of Corey and Anissa Bloom. Her other interests include beef, goats, clothing buymanship, modeling, buymanship display, photography, and cooking. Faith enjoys volunteering and hanging out with the other kids during the fair and yearly activities.
A sophomore at Wetmore High School, Faith’s hobbies include volleyball, cheerleading, track, reading, talking on her phone, and hanging out with friends. When preparing this recipe, make sure to use only cake flour and that your eggs are at room temperature.
Chocolate Chiffon Cake
7 large eggs, separated
1/2 cup baking cocoa
3/4 cup boiling water
1-3/4 cups cake flour
1-3/4 cups sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup canola oil
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
Icing
1/3 cup butter
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 to 4 tablespoons hot water
Chopped nuts, optional
Let eggs stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. In a bowl, combine cocoa and water until smooth: cool for 20 minutes. In large bowl combine flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt. In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks, oil, and vanilla; add to dry ingredients along with the cocoa mixture. Beat until well blended. In another large bowl and with clean beaters, beat egg whites and cream of tartar on high speed until stiff peaks form. Gradually fold into egg yolk mixture.
Gently spoon batter into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan. Cut through the batter with a knife to remove air pockets. Bake on lowest rack at 325°F for 60-65 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched. Immediately invert cake onto a serving plate.
For icing, melt butter in a saucepan. Remove from the heat: stir in the confectioners’ sugar, chocolate, vanilla, and water. Drizzle over cake. Sprinkle with nuts if desired. Yield: 16-20 servings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.