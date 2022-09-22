The Gospel for Sunday, September 25 in Christian churches that use the Common Lectionary is the story from Luke about, the poor man Lazarus. In this gospel, the rich man in ignoring Lazarus, neglected to hear the cries of the poor. In his document Laudato Si’, Pope Francis tells us “the earth herself, burdened and laid waste, is among the most abandoned and maltreated of our poor.” As we continue to celebrate the "Season of Creation," we are called to look again at our relationship to the earth and to listen with our eyes and our ears. When we in the rich nations abuse the earth, it is the poor nations who suffer the most. So how can we change our relationship to the earth?

Pope Francis recently stated, “Contemplation is the antidote to misuse of our Common Home.” As Sister Joan Chittister says, “The contemplative sees everywhere the One from whose life all of life comes . . . To walk through nature as its dictator is to wrench the balance of life. To fail to see the voice of God in the balance of nature, the beauty of nature, the struggle of nature is to go through life blind of heart and deaf of soul.”

