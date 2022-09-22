The Gospel for Sunday, September 25 in Christian churches that use the Common Lectionary is the story from Luke about, the poor man Lazarus. In this gospel, the rich man in ignoring Lazarus, neglected to hear the cries of the poor. In his document Laudato Si’, Pope Francis tells us “the earth herself, burdened and laid waste, is among the most abandoned and maltreated of our poor.” As we continue to celebrate the "Season of Creation," we are called to look again at our relationship to the earth and to listen with our eyes and our ears. When we in the rich nations abuse the earth, it is the poor nations who suffer the most. So how can we change our relationship to the earth?
Pope Francis recently stated, “Contemplation is the antidote to misuse of our Common Home.” As Sister Joan Chittister says, “The contemplative sees everywhere the One from whose life all of life comes . . . To walk through nature as its dictator is to wrench the balance of life. To fail to see the voice of God in the balance of nature, the beauty of nature, the struggle of nature is to go through life blind of heart and deaf of soul.”
So this Season of Creation we can learn to love our “Common Home” by being truly present to it, by listening to it. Take a walk in the woods. Stop to touch the bark of a tree, to pick a wild flower, to listen to the chatter of squirrels and birds. Sit on a stump and revel in the sounds we so often miss because we are in a hurry to get somewhere. Walk barefoot in the sands near a shore. Feel the cool water as it caresses your feet. Or just sit in your patio or garden. Watch the bees and butterflies flit from flower to flower. Listen to the happy songs of the birds early in the morning as the sun begins to rise. Take in the red, yellow and pink sky of a sunrise or sunset. Then love what you see and praise God for this gift to you.
In What Will Motivate Us to Care for Creation?, Daniel Mascarenhas, S.J., says, “Through love, we will want trees and bees to flourish for their own sake because they praise God through their existence … Every creature will receive our love as we love them … Love will move us to put in our best effort as friends of God who care about his creation. And we will live in the hope that others will be moved by our love for God’s creation.”
If we love creation, we will no longer see it as something that is here only to benefit us, to be used for our economic gain. If we see the world only in terms of its benefit to humans, we no long see creation as valuable in itself. Without its own value, it becomes nothing but something we use and throw away. Our love for creation will keep us from doing this. It helps us to know that every living thing exists to praise God in its own way. Caring for creation is an act of love for all that God created. As Sister Joan Chittister says, “To be a contemplative, it is necessary to grow a plant, love an animal, walk in the rain, and profess our consciousness of God into a lifetime of pulsating seasons.”
One of the first things we can do is to spend more time in nature, fall in love again with the earth, so that we will be inspired to protect it, giving glory to God, the Creator.
