There’s a lot going on in grass stands right now: drought stress and approaching dormancy to name a couple. It also means opportunities for exploring management strategies to give forages – and the animals they support – the best chance to do what we need them to do.

Matt and Marley Hamon are hosting our 2022 Tailgate Talk on Tuesday evening, September 13th at their farm northwest of Valley Falls so we can discuss such strategies. We’ll discuss where grass stands are at right now as well as how to prepare for fall dormancy. NRCS Rangeland Management Specialist Dustin Schwandt and Meadowlark Extension District Livestock and Natural Resources Agent Ross Mosteller will hit on management now that can help forage stands and livestock as we head in to fall and winter.

