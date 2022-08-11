As hopeful as I am we’ll avoid last fall’s armyworm feeding onslaught, it’s time to again be scouting for fall armyworm feeding. Known to feed on over 80 host plants, forage crops seem to be their hosts of choice for us in northeast Kansas this time of year.

Because they don’t overwinter in Kansas, we sometimes have the luxury of early warnings from states to our south. While numbers stayed fairly low for most of the summer in Texas, pheromone trap numbers have recently increased, with offspring of flights detected there likely moving north. In fact, trapping in southwest Kansas in late July suggested increasing numbers as well, with adult moths likely active at least through southern Kansas.

