So this week, I took a vegetarian to lunch! It was about mid-way through the event that I noticed she had ordered a vegetarian meal. So I asked, and she replied, “since I’m going into Environmental Sciences, I figured I better do my part and save the environment.” I nearly choked.
So then the conversation went to Covid-19 and how when the shutdown occurred, so many of the smog-filled cities’ skies cleared. I told her when all the airplanes and cars stopped, and the air cleared, then I reminded her that we still had the same number of cows. And the numbers of our domestic herds is far less than the Bison that roamed the plains back in the day! I hope I gave her something to think about.
The rest of our trip, I wondered what she thought of the fields of corn that were growing, what she thought should be growing there instead. I’m thinking I will send her some websites so she can read up on the facts, if she’s going to be a scientist, then she needs to rely on facts!
The fact is, our pond project is going well. The ponds look remarkably well. One of the control ponds showed there might have been a Blue/green algae bloom, but it’s going to take more time to analyze the test results, so stay tuned.
We are lucky to have a local producer that baled up some Barley straw. I’m hoping he will consider planting more barley. I think there might just be a big demand for barley straw in the coming years.
It’s a bit late to be applying the barley straw to ponds this year, but the bales could be stored until next spring. The dosing rate is 7 bales per acre of surface water. We put the bales about 20 feet apart and submerge them ½ to 2/3 in the water and stake them with two stakes. We put the cut side down, and one stake goes through the strings to keep them contained. We put the bales on the side where most of the water comes in and usually not on the pond dam.
The Melvern Swim pond was a joint venture with KDHE and the Corps of Engineers, they had 20 bales that got flooded out, so they will be reapplying those bales. This has been quite an adventure, and I’m hoping that the test results will give us some definite answers to the Blue/green problem.
I’m also hopeful that the young lady that I ate lunch with will seek out the facts about animal agriculture and live her life accordingly.
