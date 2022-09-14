Two topics that seem to continue to pop up in nearly every discussion I’ve had lately. Hot, dry weather and questions on how we will get ruminate animals through the fall and winter months, with the reduced amount of available forages, are topics on many producers minds right now. It is not new information that things have been hot and dry in our part of the world, but what you might not have heard is that 7 of top 10 hay producing states have reduced production and/or inventories (USDA-NASS, August 2022), compounding forage supply tightening and price increase. As I see harvest crews rolling through crop fields across the area, this seems to be another logical feed option to explore, either on your property or by talking to your neighbors, versus feeding high priced hay. We might dive into that grazing crop residue topic down the road, but for today would like to look at the animal side of the feeding equation.

Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Nutrition Specialist recently shared some thoughts on reducing stocking rates to adjust to decreased forage availability in Oklahoma. His assessment is very practical for producers in northeast Kansas trying to make it through the rest of the summer and into the fall, although fortunately we aren’t experiencing the severe drought our neighbors to the south and west are. Evaluate your individual operation’s situation and apply these concepts where practical.

