Emotional wellness is just as important as your physical wellness. One aspect is anxiety. While anxiety doesn’t typically feel very good, it is a very common, human and normal reaction to stress. Occasional feelings of anxiety that come and go and that are mild are a reality of the human experience for children, youth and adults. The good news is that anxiety is not only incredibly common but also treatable.
University of Texas at Austin provides this comprehensive information about the difference between what may be normal and what may need some assistance to work with.
What normal anxiety is like:
Occasional worry about circumstantial events, such as a work project or breakup, that may leave you upset, embarrassment or self-consciousness in the face of an uncomfortable social situation. Random cases of “nerves” or jitters: dizziness or sweating over an exam, presentation, or other important event. Realistic fear of a threatening object, place, or situation. Wanting to feel confident that you are healthy and living in a safe, hazard-free environment. Anxiety, sadness, or difficulty sleeping immediately following a traumatic event.
What an anxiety disorder is like:
Constant, chronic, and unsubstantiated worry that causes significant distress, disturbs your social life, and interferes with school or work. Avoidance of common social situations for feat of being judged, embarrassed, or humiliated. Repeated, random panic attacks or persistent worry and anticipation of another panic attack and feelings of terror or impending doom, irrational fear or avoidance of an object, place, or situation that poses little or no threat of danger.
Preforming uncontrollable, repetitive actions, such as washing your hands repeatedly or checking things over and over. Ongoing and recurring nightmares, flashbacks, or emotional numbing relating to a traumatic event in your life that occurred several months or years ago.
Be sure to create your healthiest self! Here are some things to do to help with that and help to manage stress.
· Get enough sleep
· Exercise regularly
· Build a social support network
· Set priorities: decide what must get done and what can wait.
