Emotional wellness is just as important as your physical wellness. One aspect is anxiety. While anxiety doesn’t typically feel very good, it is a very common, human and normal reaction to stress. Occasional feelings of anxiety that come and go and that are mild are a reality of the human experience for children, youth and adults. The good news is that anxiety is not only incredibly common but also treatable.

University of Texas at Austin provides this comprehensive information about the difference between what may be normal and what may need some assistance to work with.

