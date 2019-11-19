Nothing says “pro-life” like blocking health care for low-income Kansans.
Yet Catholic bishops in the state have announced that they will oppose expanding Medicaid health insurance to 150,000 more low-income adults and children in Kansas unless lawmakers first pass new anti-abortion legislation and a constitutional amendment that says abortion is not a right protected under the state constitution.
Such a constitutional amendment wouldn’t even be on the ballot for another year, so if lawmakers listened to this advice, some Kansans would as a result go without health care for at least that long.
And then they continue to wonder why critics accuse them of being not so much “pro-life” as “pro-birth.”
Kansas, which has one of the most restrictive Medicaid programs in the country, now covers only about 400,000 disabled, elderly, pregnant and poor Kansans. Even the Trump administration has found Kansas too restrictive in trying to impose a three-year lifetime cap.
Under Govs. Sam Brownback, Jeff Colyer and now Laura Kelly, Republican state lawmakers have used a variety of strategies to keep from expanding the program to include those who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to receive the insurance subsidies that would make it affordable.
In 2020, despite GOP promises to the contrary, it still may not happen, though expanding Medicaid will once again be at the top of the agenda for Kelly, who herself is Catholic.
Asked about the highly conditional support of Kansas bishops, Kelly said in an email via her spokeswoman that “bringing Medicaid expansion into the discussion” of anti-abortion laws “is nothing more than an attempt to block 150,000 working Kansans from having access to affordable health care.”
Chuck Weber, of the Kansas Catholic Conference, testified to a joint House and Senate committee last week that bishops in the state will only support expansion in return for new legislation.
First, they are asking for a new law explicitly blocking Medicaid expansion from also expanding access to abortion.
They also want conscience protections for institutions and individuals. We support such protections and are not persuaded by the argument that health care workers, say in an emergency room, might if afforded conscience protections refuse to treat a woman suffering from complications from an abortion or from taking birth control.
But the Catholic Church also wants the Kansas Constitution amended to say that contrary to a recent decision from the Kansas Supreme Court, there is no right to an abortion in the state. Earlier this year, the court’s majority said that, “This right allows a woman to make her own decisions regarding her body, health, family formation and family life — decisions that can include whether to continue a pregnancy.”
We supported that decision, but have also argued that it ought to be up to both Kansas and Missouri voters to decide on abortion law directly.
— The Kansas City Star
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.