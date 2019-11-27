Kansas colleges and universities, following a directive by the state’s chief higher education regulator, are cutting back on the credit hours required to graduate, which leaves general education on the chopping block.
General education courses are intended to ensure that all graduates of a given program at a university start out learning about fields of study that aren’t directly related to their intended career, though juniors and seniors — who often put off their GenEds — aren’t uncommon on course rolls. For example, an architecture major is required to complete a certain number of lower-level English courses, among others, to graduate.
Although it makes sense to produce well-rounded alumni who, in theory, have basic skills for many areas of interest, this costs money. The Kansas Board of Regents correctly recognizes how an ever-increasing amount of that money is coming from students and their families. Kansas public colleges — taxpayer funded institutions — are producing thousands of young adults every year who have five figures of debt they must pay in full, plus interest. According to the U.S. Department of Education, as of 2019, Kansans owe $11.5 billion in student debt, or an average of $31,000 per borrower.
While there’s much to be said about how we pay for higher education in general, students who can avoid paying college tuition for general education courses should do so. For some, this entails taking college-level courses in high school, as many do in Atchison via Highland Community College. Others simply don’t go to a university until they have completed two years at a junior institution or technical school, and some don’t go at all. Yet if universities can facilitate graduation in three years or less for all students, the advantages are obvious.
Wichita State University seems to have the right idea. Instead of requiring students in technical fields to complete a general education philosophy course, engineering students will instead complete special projects on ethical reasoning within the same courses that focus on their core emphases. Other institutions, like Kansas State University and Pittsburg State University, have simply reduced GenEd requirements without further ado.
All young people should consider it essential to pursue higher education in some form, be it a technical certification or four-year baccalaureate degree. Yet if our society behooves them to acquire the knowledge and credentials necessary to succeed, which is good, it is a moral and practical imperative for policymakers to implement new ways to reduce the financial burden for doing so.
