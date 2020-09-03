In the early days of Kansas, before the advent of railroads, steamboating on the Missouri River was vitally important to the development of settlements in Atchison County. The steamboat not only brought new settlers to the area but was also a vital commercial link to the East. This section of the river was once the snaggiest where sunken trees and sandbars brought many steamboats to its aquatic graveyard. The eastern boundary of Atchison County had many geographic names that were never on the map.
Lewis Point is located north of the site of Oak Mills south of Atchison. There was never a settlement or even a village there but every steamboat man on the Missouri knew it as a geographical name for a projection of land lying immediately above Oak Mills. It took its name from Calvin Lewis, a pioneer river man who settled at this point at an early day. This spot became a frequent stopping place for steamboats to take on wood.
Sheffield Ingalls' History of Atchison also gives this location. This was about seven miles below the old town of Sumner. Capt. Calvin Lewis had operated a crossing at this place, known as Lewis' ferry, and in 1855 secured a charter from the territorial legislature granting exclusive rights at this point and for one mile up and one mile below for a period of ten years. This was in all probability the first ferry north of the Leavenworth-Atchison county boundary line. This ferry served local needs only and apparently did not cut much of a figure in the line of transportation.
Captain Lewis was a very enterprising man. It’s not generally known that he went on to build a small stern wheel steamboat there at Lewis Point and launched it into the Missouri River where it operated for many years. Lewis Point is a good example of many spots along the Missouri River that have been long forgotten but played an important role in settling the frontier.
