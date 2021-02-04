If you're a reader of this column, you know it hasn't been printed for several weeks. I'm sorry about that. Reason is, I took a short trip.
Real short. From the dining room table to the dining room floor. With a brief sightseeing stop at the dining room window sill. The best way to describe the little visit of my left eye to the window sill is that the only occurrence to compare with it is the time I went to a planetarium. I saw a lot of stars both times.
My window sill trip came just prior to Thanksgiving 2020, early one chilly morning, and while I felt no pain, I realized there was a lot of blood running down the left side of my face. Investigation showed a big old cut through my left eyebrow.
I was still sitting under the window, so while I regained some of my senses, I amused myself. Using the old green sweatshirt I had on, I made little round spots of blood to make a wearable Christmas tree.When the blood was all used up, I scooted on my backside to every chair in the house, but was unable to pull myself up.
I decided it was too early to disturb my daughter (who lives right across the street), so I found an old mattress cover with nice padding, and laid down on the living room floor to go to sleep.
And that's where daughter found me in the afternoon.
But she says I was not asleep.
She reports that I was in some La-la Land, seeing spiders and other critters all over the place; that I was (in her words) combative and tried to bite one of the ambulance crew.
Well, I have to argue with that. I don't believe I tried to bite him. Even in my hazy state, I know what I did. Forget the try - I bit him.
Anyway from mid-November to mid-January, I was away from home.
Personnel at KU Medical Center, then Atchison Senior Village restored me to some semblance of normalcy.
And since he detests physical therapy and spiders (guess he's forgot about the ants, turtles and Boris Karloff during my last time in a hospital), Mr. Walker has pledged to try his best to keep me upright and away from window sills.
And maybe cookies. Like the one I was trying to grab off the table when I stood up and kept on going. Down, that is.
More about this later.
