To the Editor,
I am writing in the support of not changing the name of Division Street. The street has a lot of history for the name so let's not change the history of one small problem in this town.
Division Street is known for dividing the black and the white and also dividing the City of Atchison and the county of Atchison. Neither one of those are even relevant anymore but its still history and helped create this town to be what it is now.
It would also take so much money and time to change everyone's information who lives on that street, But to change someone's childhood street name isn't fair to them. So therefore I would like to say don't change the past when it's already gone.
Allison M. Bilderback
Atchison
