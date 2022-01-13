A very popular social media figure who has recently soared to fame is a woman by the name of Marie Kondo. She has become a sensation by simply helping people to see that they have too much stuff and need to do something about it. Perhaps this movement has been fueled by the pandemic when people have been stuck at home facing their clutter and having the time and will to make changes in their lives. Whatever the cause of her popularity, she definitely represents a "First World problem," a culture where people are overwhelmed by their own wealth while a majority of the world's population is happy if they have what they need to live.
The new year is often a time when people take stock of the way they are living and decide on changes they want to make. If having too many shoes in the closet is the most serious concern a person has, that one is either fortunate indeed or not facing bigger issues in life. I am reminded of those home-buying TV shows where newlyweds complain that it won't be big enough as they face a walk-in closet the size of the living space of whole families around the world. What has happened in our culture that such a large number of people have to turn to an internet guru to tell them that they should give clothes they haven't worn in years to someone who can use them?
Kondo gets millions from selling advice that would cause an advocate of simple living or an organized-by-necessity mother or teacher to say "well, duh!" – advice like putting things of a kind together or having storage that stacks things upwards to save space. The quote for which she has become most famous is "Does it spark joy?" She tells people to take out a stack of things like clothes or books and touch each one. If the act of relating to that particular item no longer sparks a feeling of joy, then it is time for that object to move on.
I think her uncluttering advice might be useful in other areas of our lives. Kondo's first principle is to commit to tidying up. Likewise, if we want a better personal and spiritual life, we have to be willing to commit to the internal tidying-up work it will take. This will be easier to do if we consider her second instruction: to imagine your ideal lifestyle. We have to ask ourselves in what ways we want to be a more holy person. How would I envision myself being more prayerful, more generous, more peaceful? As Kondo asks what your ideal home would look like, we can ask what our ideal soul and heart would look like.
With this ideal background, she says, we must discard things that don't match that ideal. What do I need to discard this year that is holding me back, cluttering my mind with thoughts and feelings that are not useful? Kondo says we have a tendency to clean our homes room by room rather than bringing the scattered bits together by category so we can see just what we have. Tidying by category in our spiritual life might mean looking at patterns of things that make me angry or make me doubt God or lead me to bad habits, and gathering the patterns into focus.
Finally, we can ask ourselves that question about joy. Does my prayer or my participation in a worship community spark joy? Do my thoughts and actions spark joy? If not, how do I discard what's holding me back and keep the good? Surely giving to others should spark joy, as should showing love, spending time with God, focusing on my blessings rather than woes. Let's do some real housecleaning this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.