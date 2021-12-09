The Scripture readings of Advent highlight John the Baptist calling us to prepare the way of the Lord. Today, the Word of God comes to us from many prophets who are beckoning us to prepare the way of the Lord, begging us to repent from our complicity in social sin.
Verna Holyhead writes, “We are used to heavy earthmoving equipment and technology that can speed travelers on their way - cutting out sharp bends, smoothing treacherous bumps, straightening dangerous curves to give us a clearer and safer view of what is ahead or oncoming. Advent is the season of Christian ‘roadwork,’ with John the Baptist as our overseer. With John’s voice, the Church asks us, both personally and communally, to level and straighten out whatever is an obstacle on our journey to God. What are the ‘potholes’ in our discipleship, those sins of omission? From what do we need to be converted if we are to make the way smoother for others who find it difficult to travel to God because of our intolerant behavior? Have we a kingdom vision that can enable us to see around the twists and turns of personal tragedy or ecclesial failure and recognize there an advent of Christ - his presence with us in the suffering, dying and rising from these painful realities?”
We are aware of young visionaries. Eighteen year old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg spoke to her peers at Glasgow last month asserting that the world leaders were not inside making decisions. The decision makers were the youth standing outdoors around her demanding action for climate change. Hope is taking action. Author Jan Richardson says this Advent we need “hope that will not keep quiet and be polite, hope that knows how to holler when it is called for, hope that knows how to sing when there seems little cause, hope that raises us from the dead not someday but this day, every day, again and again and again.”
Do we have a kingdom vision for doing our part for climate change?
Inspired by Wangari Maathai, twenty-six year old Elizabeth Wathuti founded the Green Generation Initiative. The green initiative invites children to fall in love with nature and to assist her in addressing some of the threats in her country. Today, she says, 2 million Kenyans are facing climate-related starvation. By 2025, she tells us, over one half of the world population will face water shortage. Children and youth are not responsible for the environmental injustices, but they will be the ones carrying the brunt of the effects of inaction.
Do we have a kingdom vision to do our part to care for creation, to save the health of the children of the world?
Poet Amanda Gorman spoke with grace, flare and humility in her inaugural address:
We are striving to forge our union with purpose,
To compose a country committed
To all cultures, colors, characters,
And conditions of man.
And so we lift our gazes not
To what stands between us,
But what stands before us.
We close the divide
Because we know to
Put our future first, we must first
Put our differences aside.
We lay down our arms
So that we can reach our arms out to one another.
Do we have a kingdom vision that includes harmony and an end to all forms of exclusion?
Do we have a kingdom vision with an Advent resolution to holler when it is called for, to sing when there seems little cause, and pray for the hope that raises us from the dead not someday but this day, every day, again and again and again?
