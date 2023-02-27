As a doctor and state Representative from Atchison, the most important part of my job is working to ensure Kansans can live long and happy lives. For some, that just means recommending taking a daily vitamin, an exercise, or a change in routine, but for others who have a chronic disorder, it means getting them on the most innovative and effective drugs to mitigate the effects of living with a lifelong illness.
One of the most frustrating parts of my job is having to consider a patient’s ability to pay for a treatment that I know would be effective in helping fight their condition. Medicine has seen decades of advancement in just the past few years and patients should be able to access the most effective lifesaving treatments that we have available.
In the past when affordability was a concern, we’ve been able to suggest patients reach out to nonprofits or drug manufacturers for coupons, vouchers, and other co-pay assistance programs to help defray the cost.
But that’s no longer a solution for many patients who are inflicted with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, cystic fibrosis, or other chronic illnesses because now insurers and their Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) have chosen to classify some of the most modern treatments as “non-essential,” even though they are lifesaving and there is no generic or alternative brand. And in the fine print language of many of my patient’s health plans (that they have largely been unaware of until now), insurers have inserted a program known as a co-pay accumulator that doesn’t count the cost of rebates, discounts, coupons, or other similar financial assistance programs towards a patient’s out-of-pocket maximum or deductible.
What does that mean in practice? Well, if a patient has a $500 copay for a medicine but is enrolled in a manufacturer assistance program that covers all but $100 of the treatment, traditionally, the entire $500 ($100 from the patient and $400 from the assistance program) would count toward the patient’s deductible and the maximum annual out-of-pocket cost. But in a health insurance plan with a co-pay accumulator, payments made by someone other than the patient are excluded from the deductible and the annual maximum-out-of-pocket cost. This would mean that only the patients’ $100 would count toward the deductible and annual maximum out-of-pocket cost, even though the total copay amount was $500. So, the patient would be forced to pay over and over, as does the assistance program, without ever hitting the maximum out-of-pocket cost.
Top Videos
That brings us right back to where we started, a situation where patients are now forced to think twice about whether they can afford to live.
We need to act now. That’s why I am joining health providers and patient advocacy organizations across the nation to advocate for legislation to require health plans and PBMs to apply co-pay assistance benefits to a patient’s deductible.
In Congress, H.R. 5801 also known as the Help Ensure Lower Patient (HELP) Copays Act, was recently reintroduced. The HELP Copays Act would amend the Public Health Service Act to apply additional payments, discounts, and other financial assistance towards the cost-sharing requirements of health insurance plans, and for other purposes. This bill has bipartisan support, but we need action today.
We ask that lawmakers not wait to pass this vital fix. We need to make sure that patients are getting the care they need and deserve.
Commented