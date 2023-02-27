As a doctor and state Representative from Atchison, the most important part of my job is working to ensure Kansans can live long and happy lives. For some, that just means recommending taking a daily vitamin, an exercise, or a change in routine, but for others who have a chronic disorder, it means getting them on the most innovative and effective drugs to mitigate the effects of living with a lifelong illness.

One of the most frustrating parts of my job is having to consider a patient’s ability to pay for a treatment that I know would be effective in helping fight their condition. Medicine has seen decades of advancement in just the past few years and patients should be able to access the most effective lifesaving treatments that we have available.

