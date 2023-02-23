Most gardeners think soil testing only determines nutrient deficiencies, but the tests also help gardeners understand whether the soil contains adequate nutrients. Basic tests check the soil’s pH, and the phosphorus and potassium levels.

“Most of the lawn and garden soil tests that come out of our soil-testing lab show more than adequate levels of both phosphorus and potassium,” said Kansas State University horticultural expert Ward Upham. “If those nutrients are not needed, applying them is a waste of money and can be a source of pollution.”

Top Videos