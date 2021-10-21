As I walk around the monastery and see our trees slowly changing their colors for fall, my heart takes me back to the Mexican markets of my youth where flowers and supplies are sold to prepare the altars for the "Day of the Dead."
This celebration begins in Mexico on October 28th and culminates with festivities on November 2nd. Celebrating and honoring those who have died is a basic part of my Mexican DNA. The tradition has been handed down from pre-Hispanic times. The ancient Aztec society believed that life continued beyond death, and so, when someone died, they were wrapped and buried, and their relatives organized an elaborate celebration to guide them on their way to Mictlán (the kingdom of the dead). The journey there was believed to be long, dark, difficult, and filled with many obstacles and dangers. The souls could only arrive at Mictlan with the help of a xoloitzcuintle, a breed of dog that is hairless, and believed to be a holy guardian that would only help if the person had been kind to animals during their lifetime. The family would also leave food that their loved one liked, to provide them with sustenance during their journey.
When the Spaniards came, bringing Catholicism with them, the celebrations did not disappear, but instead were adopted in what has become a beautiful example of syncretism during All Saint’s Day and All Soul’s Day, celebrated on November 1 and 2. So even today in Mexico, contemporary observance of the Day of the Dead includes Masses and devotional prayers, such as novenas and rosaries, as well as visits to the graves of families and friends on November 1st and 2nd.
Families also set up an altar at home during this time. What is offered on the altar is traditional, cultural, and deeply personal to each family. We honor the memory of those we love with each offering. We decorate the altars with bright flowers and cook the foods they liked. We bring out their favorite items, and put their picture and candles, as well as flowers and other religious items, on the altar.
We gather as a family after Mass to pray the rosary, to sing and to celebrate life together. We still believe, as our ancestors did, that the strength of our love and our remembrance during these days grants the souls of our loved ones a temporary return home, to the world of the living. When they "come home," they celebrate with their families, and they are nourished both by the essence of the food offered to them as well as by being with their loved ones and celebrating both life and death. At this time, we honor and thank them for their lives, and for going before us to make our path easier. We tell stories and share life with the rest of the family as we do this.
These days are happy occasions, celebrations of life! One would imagine sadness at remembering the fact that they are no longer here, but since there is prayer, food, music, and laughter, why should we be sad? After all, as George Eliot said, “Our dead are never dead to us, until we have forgotten them.” If we keep on honoring their memory, lighting candles for their souls, and celebrating yearly with them, their memory will triumph over oblivion.
