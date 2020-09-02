Historically, a Kansas doctor was a leader in public health. He abolished the public drinking cup and created the “Don’t Spit on the Sidewalk Bricks.”
Based on the picture of Dr. Marshall in Saturday’s Globe, we have a doctor running for Senate incapable of following the simplest of public health directives. These are wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.
Allowing basic public health to become politicized is making people sick and many are dying. If someone is unwilling to lead in this effort, how can they be trusted to lead in the rest of our affairs?
I realize that for some delusional reason, the President has led many to have a magical thinking about public health. Apparently, like in the fable of old, Dr. Marshall is incapable of telling the President that on this issue he has no clothes on. The doctor is just another lemming going over the cliff with his leader.
John E. Bishop
Atchison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.