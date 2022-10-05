Even as leaves fade from summer green to fall colors, the job of controlling woody species encroaching on grazing lands likely isn’t done. Fortunately, there are options to consider for use now and in to winter. One of the more common options is cut-stump treatments.
As the name implies, cut-stump treatments are those where the woody plant is cut at ground level and the stump treated with a herbicide mixture. There are lots of options available, including active ingredients like triclopyr, aminopyralid, picloram, and even dicamba or glyphosate. Always make sure you are reading the product label for directions. Some are mixed in diesel fuel as a carrier. Others use water. Each has a different mix concentration as well. Efficacy varies among species. For example, cut stump applications of aminopyralid or picloram tend to be more effective on locust species than will triclopyr containing products.
After you’ve identified the species you are after and have an appropriate cut stump treatment mix for them, you are ready to cut. Following cutting at ground level, treat the surface area of the stump (the cambium and light-colored sapwood layers near the outside edge of the trunk are the most important) within 30 to 60 minutes before sap seals off the exposed area. With any luck, the herbicide will be absorbed and prevent stump (and hopefully root) sprouting. NOTE: red cedar sprouts do not need a stump treatment if cut below the lowest green branch.
You fertilized at the appropriate rate. You mowed at the appropriate height. You have a plan for winter annual weed control. Now it’s time to think about that last mowing of the season.
Contrary to what may seem logical, continuing to mow at your turf’s typical mowing height is probably the best thing you can do. Mowing too high likely doesn’t do a lot to protect plant crowns from extreme winter temperatures and too much canopy may lay over and get matted down, potentially leading to disease issues.
If you really want to help the turf with cold tolerance, simply keep it healthy. Combined with all the things you did above to help with turf health, mowing at our typically recommended heights (two and a half to three and a half inches for tall fescue and two to three inches for Kentucky bluegrass) is the best thing you can do. If you want to make any height adjustments, simply raise the mowing height to the upper end of those recommended for the rest of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.