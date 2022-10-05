Even as leaves fade from summer green to fall colors, the job of controlling woody species encroaching on grazing lands likely isn’t done. Fortunately, there are options to consider for use now and in to winter. One of the more common options is cut-stump treatments.

As the name implies, cut-stump treatments are those where the woody plant is cut at ground level and the stump treated with a herbicide mixture. There are lots of options available, including active ingredients like triclopyr, aminopyralid, picloram, and even dicamba or glyphosate. Always make sure you are reading the product label for directions. Some are mixed in diesel fuel as a carrier. Others use water. Each has a different mix concentration as well. Efficacy varies among species. For example, cut stump applications of aminopyralid or picloram tend to be more effective on locust species than will triclopyr containing products.

