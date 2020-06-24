To the Editor,
Channel 4 news had a big piece on nursing homes Monday morning.
How we are not allowed to see our family-but worse they can’t see us. We can’t be there to comfort them when they are dying. We can’t make sure they are being cared for the way we want. No one is inspecting the facilities.
My friends that are in one tell me they are forced to stay in their rooms 24-7 most of the time as they had to go to a doctor or the hospital or for dialysis.
They are depressed and want to die. I don’t blame them.
I know some is for their safety, but some is going too far!
They complain about the food. Their only pleasure, its burned or the same meal days in a row. Why can’t we have a pizza delivered? It’s not touched, it’s sealed in a box and delivered. Why can’t they keep good, real trained cooks? Second Harvest is giving food away – so is Salvation Army. They could make a deal with them so they only had to buy meat.
Even though we pay very good money through Medicare and private for the care of our people. No one wants to be in a nursing home – or prison.
Myrna McConnaughey
Atchison
