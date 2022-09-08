If you regularly plant cover crops, you probably already have a ‘mix’ you like to use based on the purpose for planting a cover crop in the first place. If you’re new to cover crops, the options can be overwhelming. While there are lots of local resources available to assist you, if you want to do some exploration and forward planning, on your own, consider a couple of lesser known resources available to producers as well.

The first is the Midwest Cover Crops Council Decision Tool available online at: https://midwestcovercrops.org/covercroptool/ . It allows you to input a location, reason for planting a cover crop (multiple ones if needed) and the cash crops you are managing around. With this information, it assembles a list of possible crops as suggested by a collaborative group of University Extension Specialists, NRCS Technical Service Personnel, and Seed Industry Experts. It no doubt misses a few crops, but it will give you a great first step about what crops to consider, plus provides planting/management information on individual crops as well.

