Disease management in corn used to be stalk rots in dry years, maybe some Gray Leaf Spot, and on occasion the possibility of some late season rust. Now we seem to be always on the lookout to see if Southern Rust will move in from the Gulf – or Tar Spot from the north.

Same with soybeans. Any yield loss from fungal pathogens was fairly easily mitigated with an appropriately timed fungicide application. Now we see (very vividly) the pressure from Sudden Death Syndrome and less apparent is the potential for problems like Soybean Cyst Nematode. We’re even getting reports of fungicide resistance in some soybean diseases.

