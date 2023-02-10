Disease management in corn used to be stalk rots in dry years, maybe some Gray Leaf Spot, and on occasion the possibility of some late season rust. Now we seem to be always on the lookout to see if Southern Rust will move in from the Gulf – or Tar Spot from the north.
Same with soybeans. Any yield loss from fungal pathogens was fairly easily mitigated with an appropriately timed fungicide application. Now we see (very vividly) the pressure from Sudden Death Syndrome and less apparent is the potential for problems like Soybean Cyst Nematode. We’re even getting reports of fungicide resistance in some soybean diseases.
We’ll discuss some of these issues – and potential solutions – on Wednesday, February 15th at our Corn and Soybean Disease Management Meetings. The first will begin at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and rolls courtesy of Kansas Insurance at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Nortonville (105 N. Norton Avenue). We’ll repeat it at 2:00 that afternoon at the Corning Community Building (6221 5th St.) with afternoon refreshments courtesy of Ag Partners Coop. K-State Research & Extension Row Crops Pathologist Dr. Rodrigo Onofre will be our featured speaker. He’ll spend 90 minutes discussing many of the issues outlined above as he shares his observations on 2022 as well as potential solutions from research trials over the last couple of years. We’ll wrap up with questions and have your way in less than two hours.
RSVPs for refreshment purposes are requested (not required) by the end of business on Monday, February 13th – but we understand busy schedules, so if you can make it, come on out. Special thanks to our generous sponsors: Kansas Insurance and Ag Partners Coop. Additional information can be found by contacting the Atchison County Extension Office at (913-330-0050) or any Meadowlark Extension District Office (Holton: 785-364-4125/Seneca: 785-336-2184/Oskaloosa: 785-863-2212) or e-mail at dhallaue@ksu.edu . A flyer is available on the Meadowlark Extension District Crops & Soils page at https://www.meadowlark.k-state.edu/crops-soils/index.html . Hope to see you there.
Truth or Myth: Planting Muskmelons Next to Cucumbers Will Change Their Taste
As you make garden planting plans for the year, you may hear not to plant muskmelons next to cucumbers. The thinking is they are ‘related’, and cross pollination could affect taste.
The truth is, while both do belong to the same genus (Cucumis) – they cannot cross-pollinate as muskmelons have 24 chromosomes and cucumbers just 14. Even if they did cross, nothing would show up until the following generation when cross-pollinated seeds were planted.
During the growing season, we run in to the same question when we note squash species that don’t look like what we planted. Again, cross-pollination isn’t the issue. Fruit characteristics are determined by the mother plant and not affected by cross-pollination. As referenced before, if seed is saved there can be problems and who knows what we may see for fruit at that point.
Where did the weird fruit come from? Maybe we forgot what we planted. Maybe the seed we received had been cross pollinated before we got it. We might even see old seeds sprout from fruit the previous year. The bottom line is: don’t worry about planting different cultivars of squash or cucumbers or melons close to one another unless you will save seed from those plants. Though cross-pollination may occur, the fruit will not be affected.
