There are so many holidays in December, and many of these holidays have large gatherings and feasts! So whether you are celebrating the winter solstice, Christmas, Yule, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, or Boxing Day, make sure you are safely prepared for a great meal.
Beware of foodborne illnesses and bacteria that may be present in foods. By following four simple steps, you can protect your family and friends and keep your food safe.
*Clean—Wash hands and surfaces often with warm soapy water
*Separate---Keep raw meats separated from ready-to-eat foods
*Cook---Cook to the rights temperature and use a thermometer to check temperatures.
*Chill---Refrigerate leftovers within 1 to 2 hours after serving.
Planning and shopping
Make sure to have a plan to prepare the food and meal and clean up after the meal. If necessary, make sure there will be enough storage space in the refrigerator and freezer or use coolers.
As stated above, make sure to separate raw meat, poultry, and seafood from other foods in your grocery cart and refrigerator. When shopping, buy cold foods last and plan to drive straight home from the grocery store. Perishable foods need to be refrigerated within 2 hours or 1 hour when the temperature is above 90⸰F.
Food Preparation and Cooking
Wash your hands and surfaces before preparing food. Make sure to keep your foods separated. Using cutting boards, use one for fresh produce and a separate one for meat, poultry, and seafood. When thawing food, use one of these three methods: in the refrigerator, in the microwave, or cold running water in an airtight container—Cook food immediately after thawing.
Use a food thermometer to check internal temperatures of cooking foods. Be sure to check what the safe minimum internal temperatures are for the foods you are cooking. Make sure the foods reaches a safe internal temperature to ensure bacteria are killed.
Finishing Up
Immediately refrigerate or freeze leftovers. Discard all perishable foods that are left out at room temperature longer than 2 hours.
With these tips, you are sure to have a safe and fun event for all your family and friends.
